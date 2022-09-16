Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Roger E. Kahn Buys 7,658 Shares of Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 7,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,084.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BLIN stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.31. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BLIN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
