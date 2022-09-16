Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Roger E. Kahn Buys 7,658 Shares of Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 7,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,084.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BLIN stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.31. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLIN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

