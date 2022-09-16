Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC) CEO John R. Keeler Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) CEO John R. Keeler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,969,583 shares in the company, valued at $16,765,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blue Star Foods stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Blue Star Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 50.93% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Star Foods Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

