BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,207 ($26.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The stock has a market cap of £111.68 billion and a PE ratio of 649.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,247.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,499.84.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.54%.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.