Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Bank7 Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $23.63 on Friday. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $215.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.70.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bank7 in the second quarter valued at $2,437,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
