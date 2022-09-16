Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.00

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.40), with a volume of 66964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.40).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.31. The stock has a market cap of £506.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1,418.75.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.