Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Bank of America by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 79,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 67,828 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 490,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,800,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $277.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

