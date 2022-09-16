Anime Token (ANI) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Anime Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anime Token has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Anime Token has a market capitalization of $66,973.04 and approximately $36,104.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Anime Token Coin Profile
Anime Token (ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Anime Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.