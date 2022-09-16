Analysts Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) PT at $47.44

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.44.

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tapestry to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 43.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 43.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $48,417,000 after buying an additional 470,087 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 26.3% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tapestry by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,606 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 142,861 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 135,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

