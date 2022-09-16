American Trust Invests $1.76 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American Trust purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNP opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.39. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.