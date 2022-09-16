American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,884 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 139.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 2.7 %

American Tower stock opened at $245.06 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.12. The company has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.