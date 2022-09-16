Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $284,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average is $131.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.21, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

