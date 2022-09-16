Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 274,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $238.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.93. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.10.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

