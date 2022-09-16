Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,029 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $248.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.03 and its 200-day moving average is $243.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.



