Amalgamated Bank Sells 24,010 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,010 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

