Amalgamated Bank Sells 14,742 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,742 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NEM opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

