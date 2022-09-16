Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,174 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,087 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $204.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.95.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

