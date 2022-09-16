Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,656 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

TMUS stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.65. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of 102.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

