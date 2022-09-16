Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $162.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

