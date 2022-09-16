Amalgamated Bank Purchases 690 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Public Storage by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 11.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 497,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $313.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.82. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

