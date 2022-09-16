Amalgamated Bank Has $16.62 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

