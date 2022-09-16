Amalgamated Bank Has $12.69 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,671 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

