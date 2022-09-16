Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,905,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after buying an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,344,000 after buying an additional 300,614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5,440.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 298,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,987,000 after buying an additional 293,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.82 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.84.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

