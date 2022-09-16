Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 26,529 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $63,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $185.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.