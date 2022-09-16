Amalgamated Bank Buys 142 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after acquiring an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,194 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $315.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

