Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 178,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,273,000 after acquiring an additional 104,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,588,000 after acquiring an additional 24,738 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 45,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after acquiring an additional 188,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,723,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,122,000 after acquiring an additional 159,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $163.05 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.90 and its 200 day moving average is $159.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $5,948,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,197,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,033,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,197,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,033,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,966,614. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

