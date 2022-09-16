Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,173 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $90.98 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.