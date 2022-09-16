Alium Finance (ALM) Price Reaches $0.0064

Alium Finance (ALM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Alium Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Alium Finance has a total market capitalization of $20,859.97 and approximately $75,430.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 488.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.13 or 0.22841111 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 555% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00104853 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836379 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Alium Finance Coin Profile
Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap.
Buying and Selling Alium Finance
