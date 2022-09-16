Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $242,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $503.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

