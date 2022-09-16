Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $210.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.57.

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI opened at $159.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.24 and its 200 day moving average is $173.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Articles

