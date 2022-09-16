800 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Bill.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,290 shares of company stock worth $28,739,974 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Stock Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $158.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.67. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

