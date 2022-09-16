4,834 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $160.62 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $315.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

