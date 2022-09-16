2,907 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,070,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,561,000 after buying an additional 2,194,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,998,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,930,000 after acquiring an additional 719,798 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after acquiring an additional 627,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,893,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,531,000 after acquiring an additional 489,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $43.44 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $60.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.