W. R. Berkley Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.9 %

WRB opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22.

Insider Activity

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

