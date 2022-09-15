Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 42,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $5,319,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

NYSE:V opened at $199.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

