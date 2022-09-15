Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,592,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,203 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.3% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.40% of Visa worth $1,683,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

NYSE V opened at $199.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.