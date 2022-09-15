Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Cut to “Hold” at Citigroup

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VWE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 8.83.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 3.30 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of 3.05 and a 52 week high of 12.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is 8.16. The firm has a market cap of $201.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

