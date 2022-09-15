Verity Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 70.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,184 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,936,000 after purchasing an additional 250,530 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in Applied Materials by 59.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $90.64 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

