Verity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UPS opened at $190.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

