Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $531,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

