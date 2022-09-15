Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $389,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 28,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,805,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,988,000 after purchasing an additional 464,421 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

