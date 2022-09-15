Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,368 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.01 and a 200-day moving average of $275.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

