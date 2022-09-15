Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Lowered to $36.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. Veritex has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Veritex by 103.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veritex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Veritex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Veritex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Veritex by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

