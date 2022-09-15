Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $77.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

