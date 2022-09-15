Trifast (LON:TRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $85.00

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.03), with a volume of 109098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.40 ($1.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Trifast Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.84. The firm has a market cap of £114.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.29.

Trifast Increases Dividend

About Trifast

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.70. Trifast’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

