Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 111,558 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after buying an additional 5,318,672 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $842,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 118.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 89,052.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 65.89.

RIVN opened at 40.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of 34.87. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

