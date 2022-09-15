The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 310,631 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,259,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310,631 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AT&T were worth $147,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

