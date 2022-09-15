The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $276.34 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $282.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

