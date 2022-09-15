The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

