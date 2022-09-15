Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.26 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.