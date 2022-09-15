Sutton Place Investors LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $407.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

